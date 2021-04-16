Ex-Div Reminder for Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/20/21, Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 5/12/21. As a percentage of GBX's recent stock price of $42.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when GBX shares open for trading on 4/20/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GBX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.22 per share, with $50.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.97.

In Friday trading, Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.