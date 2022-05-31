Markets

Ex-Div Reminder for Great-West Lifeco Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R

BNK Invest BNK Invest
On 6/1/22, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R (TSX: GWO-PRR.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 6/30/22. As a percentage of GWO.PRR's recent share price of $21.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of GWO.PRR to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when GWO.PRR shares open for trading on 6/1/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.59%.

As of last close, GWO.PRR was trading at a 14.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRR shares, versus GWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R:

In Tuesday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R (TSX: GWO-PRR.TO) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are trading flat.

