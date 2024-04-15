Ex-Div Reminder for Graham Holdings (GHC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/24, Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.72, payable on 5/9/24. As a percentage of GHC's recent stock price of $716.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GHC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GHC's low point in its 52 week range is $551.36 per share, with $771.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $713.18.

In Monday trading, Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently off about 2.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.