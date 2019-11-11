Markets
ALLY.PRA

Ex-Div Reminder for GMAC Capital Trust I 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities, Series 2

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 11/13/19, GMAC Capital Trust I 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities, Series 2 (Symbol: ALLY.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5075, payable on 11/15/19. As a percentage of ALLY.PRA's recent share price of $26.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.92%, so look for shares of ALLY.PRA to trade 1.92% lower — all else being equal — when ALLY.PRA shares open for trading on 11/13/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.69%, which compares to an average yield of 7.78% in the "NA" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLY.PRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

ALLY.PRA 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ALLY.PRA's low point in its 52 week range is $24.91 per share, with $26.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.40.

Below is a dividend history chart for ALLY.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5075 on GMAC Capital Trust I 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities, Series 2 :

ALLY.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, GMAC Capital Trust I 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities, Series 2 (Symbol: ALLY.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLY.PRA

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular