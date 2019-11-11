Ex-Div Reminder for GMAC Capital Trust I 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities, Series 2

On 11/13/19, GMAC Capital Trust I 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities, Series 2 (Symbol: ALLY.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5075, payable on 11/15/19. As a percentage of ALLY.PRA's recent share price of $26.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.92%, so look for shares of ALLY.PRA to trade 1.92% lower — all else being equal — when ALLY.PRA shares open for trading on 11/13/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.69%, which compares to an average yield of 7.78% in the "NA" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLY.PRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLY.PRA's low point in its 52 week range is $24.91 per share, with $26.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.40.

Below is a dividend history chart for ALLY.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5075 on GMAC Capital Trust I 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities, Series 2 :

In Monday trading, GMAC Capital Trust I 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities, Series 2 (Symbol: ALLY.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day.

