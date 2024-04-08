Ex-Div Reminder for Global Net Lease (GNL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/10/24, Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.275, payable on 4/16/24. As a percentage of GNL's recent stock price of $7.31, this dividend works out to approximately 3.76%, so look for shares of Global Net Lease Inc to trade 3.76% lower — all else being equal — when GNL shares open for trading on 4/10/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GNL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 15.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.83 per share, with $12.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.54.

In Monday trading, Global Net Lease Inc shares are currently off about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.