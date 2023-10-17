Ex-Div Reminder for Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 10/19/23, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 10/31/23. As a percentage of LANDP's recent share price of $17.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of LANDP to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when LANDP shares open for trading on 10/19/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.59%, which compares to an average yield of 8.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LANDP shares, versus LAND:
Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are down about 0.3%.
Also see: Dividend Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 DMA
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IGLD
ES Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.