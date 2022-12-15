Markets
GOODO

Ex-Div Reminder for Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

December 15, 2022 — 01:32 pm EST

On 12/19/22, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $20.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 12/19/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.44%, which compares to an average yield of 7.91% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

GOODO+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are off about 2.2%.

