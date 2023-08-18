Ex-Div Reminder for Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/23, Gladstone Commercial Corp (Symbol: GOOD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.10, payable on 8/31/23. As a percentage of GOOD's recent stock price of $13.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Gladstone Commercial Corp to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when GOOD shares open for trading on 8/22/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GOOD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GOOD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.84 per share, with $20.7245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.09.
Gladstone Commercial Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.
Also see: Diagnostics Dividend Stocks
ELS Stock Predictions
MBG shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.