Ex-Div Reminder for Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/10/23, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 4/20/23. As a percentage of GBCI's recent stock price of $39.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when GBCI shares open for trading on 4/10/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GBCI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBCI's low point in its 52 week range is $37.07 per share, with $59.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.68.

In Thursday trading, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.