Ex-Div Reminder for Getty Realty (GTY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/22/23, Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 4/6/23. As a percentage of GTY's recent stock price of $35.17, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of Getty Realty Corp. to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when GTY shares open for trading on 3/22/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GTY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTY's low point in its 52 week range is $24.66 per share, with $36.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.14.

In Monday trading, Getty Realty Corp. shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

