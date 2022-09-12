Markets

Ex-Div Reminder for George Weston Preferred Shares Series III

On 9/14/22, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of WN.PRC's recent share price of $21.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of WN.PRC to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when WN.PRC shares open for trading on 9/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.16%.

As of last close, WN.PRC was trading at a 15.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRC shares, versus WN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III:

WN.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are trading flat.

