Ex-Div Reminder for FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/20/23, FS Credit Opportunities Corp (Symbol: FSCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.057, payable on 10/31/23. As a percentage of FSCO's recent stock price of $5.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when FSCO shares open for trading on 10/20/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FSCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.80 per share, with $5.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.52.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
FS Credit Opportunities Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, FS Credit Opportunities Corp shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.
Also see: ABCB Options Chain
IVAN shares outstanding history
RDI shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.