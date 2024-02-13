Ex-Div Reminder for Fortis First Preference Shares, Series F

On 2/15/24, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3063, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of FTS.PRF's recent share price of $20.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of FTS.PRF to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when FTS.PRF shares open for trading on 2/15/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.04%.
As of last close, FTS.PRF was trading at a 18.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRF shares, versus FTS:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3063 on Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F:
In Tuesday trading, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are off about 1.6%.
