Ex-Div Reminder for FMC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.58, payable on 1/18/24. As a percentage of FMC's recent stock price of $63.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of FMC Corp. to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when FMC shares open for trading on 12/28/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMC's low point in its 52 week range is $49.49 per share, with $133.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.68.

In Wednesday trading, FMC Corp. shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

