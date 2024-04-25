Ex-Div Reminder for First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A

On 4/29/24, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4688, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of FRMEP's recent share price of $25.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.81%, so look for shares of FRMEP to trade 1.81% lower — all else being equal — when FRMEP shares open for trading on 4/29/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.24%, which compares to an average yield of 6.74% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of FRMEP shares, versus FRME:

Below is a dividend history chart for FRMEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4688 on First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:

In Thursday trading, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) is currently up about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRME) are down about 2%.

