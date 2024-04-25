News & Insights

Markets
FRMEP

Ex-Div Reminder for First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A

April 25, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 4/29/24, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4688, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of FRMEP's recent share price of $25.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.81%, so look for shares of FRMEP to trade 1.81% lower — all else being equal — when FRMEP shares open for trading on 4/29/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.24%, which compares to an average yield of 6.74% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRMEP shares, versus FRME:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FRMEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4688 on First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:

FRMEP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) is currently up about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRME) are down about 2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 GENQ YTD Return
 PRU Stock Predictions
 PPP Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRMEP
FRME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.