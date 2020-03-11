Ex-Div Reminder for FGL Holdings (FG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/20, FGL Holdings (Symbol: FG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 3/30/20. As a percentage of FG's recent stock price of $11.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FG's low point in its 52 week range is $6.3105 per share, with $12.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.20.

In Wednesday trading, FGL Holdings shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

