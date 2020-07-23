Ex-Div Reminder for Fastenal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/27/20, Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 8/25/20. As a percentage of FAST's recent stock price of $45.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Fastenal Co. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when FAST shares open for trading on 7/27/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FAST is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAST's low point in its 52 week range is $26.715 per share, with $46.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.88.

In Thursday trading, Fastenal Co. shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.