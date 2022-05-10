Ex-Div Reminder for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/22, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.88, payable on 6/10/22. As a percentage of XOM's recent stock price of $84.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Exxon Mobil Corp to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when XOM shares open for trading on 5/12/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from XOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOM's low point in its 52 week range is $52.10 per share, with $92.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.96.

In Tuesday trading, Exxon Mobil Corp shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

