Ex-Div Reminder for EOG Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/16/20, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 1/31/20. As a percentage of EOG's recent stock price of $85.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EOG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EOG's low point in its 52 week range is $64.33 per share, with $107.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.49.

In Tuesday trading, EOG Resources, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

