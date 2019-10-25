Ex-Div Reminder for Entegris (ENTG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/29/19, Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 11/20/19. As a percentage of ENTG's recent stock price of $46.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.14 per share, with $49.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.80.

In Friday trading, Entegris Inc shares are currently down about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.