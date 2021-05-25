Ex-Div Reminder for Enerplus (ERF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/21, Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.033, payable on 6/15/21. As a percentage of ERF's recent stock price of $6.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Enerplus Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when ERF shares open for trading on 5/27/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ERF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERF's low point in its 52 week range is $1.70 per share, with $6.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.19.

In Tuesday trading, Enerplus Corp shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

