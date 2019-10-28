Ex-Div Reminder for Enerplus (ERF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/19, Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.01, payable on 11/15/19. As a percentage of ERF's recent stock price of $6.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ERF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERF's low point in its 52 week range is $5.50 per share, with $10.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.43.

In Monday trading, Enerplus Corp shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.