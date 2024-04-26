News & Insights

Ex-Div Reminder for Energy Transfer Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units

April 26, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

On 4/30/24, Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.475, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of ET.PRE's recent share price of $25.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.87%, so look for shares of ET.PRE to trade 1.87% lower — all else being equal — when ET.PRE shares open for trading on 4/30/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.48%, which compares to an average yield of 9.78% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ET.PRE shares, versus ET:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ET.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.475 on Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

ET.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRE) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ET) are down about 0.1%.

