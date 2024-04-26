Ex-Div Reminder for Energy Transfer Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units

Below is a dividend history chart for ET.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.475 on Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :
In Friday trading, Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRE) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ET) are down about 0.1%.
