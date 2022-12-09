Ex-Div Reminder for Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities

On 12/13/22, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of SCE.PRL's recent share price of $18.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of SCE.PRL to trade 1.73% lower — all else being equal — when SCE.PRL shares open for trading on 12/13/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.93%, which compares to an average yield of 6.48% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRL shares, versus EIX:
Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :
In Friday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are up about 1.6%.
Also see: Healthcare Dividend Stock List
Funds Holding HAYW
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ANH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.