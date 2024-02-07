Ex-Div Reminder for Donaldson (DCI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/24, Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 2/28/24. As a percentage of DCI's recent stock price of $66.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DCI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCI's low point in its 52 week range is $57.05 per share, with $67.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.44.

In Wednesday trading, Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

