Ex-Div Reminder for Digital Realty Trust Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 12/14/22, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DLR.PRL's recent share price of $21.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of DLR.PRL to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when DLR.PRL shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.13%, which compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRL shares, versus DLR:
Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are trading flat.
