Ex-Div Reminder for Diana Shipping Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

On 1/12/23, Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: DSX.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5547, payable on 1/17/23. As a percentage of DSX.PRB's recent share price of $25.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.18%, so look for shares of DSX.PRB to trade 2.18% lower — all else being equal — when DSX.PRB shares open for trading on 1/12/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.72%, which compares to an average yield of 8.31% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSX.PRB shares, versus DSX:
Below is a dividend history chart for DSX.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5547 on Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares :
In Tuesday trading, Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: DSX.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DSX) are up about 3%.
