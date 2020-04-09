Ex-Div Reminder for Diana Shipping Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

On 4/13/20, Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: DSX.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5547, payable on 4/15/20. As a percentage of DSX.PRB's recent share price of $21.15, this dividend works out to approximately 2.62%, so look for shares of DSX.PRB to trade 2.62% lower — all else being equal — when DSX.PRB shares open for trading on 4/13/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 13.57%, which compares to an average yield of 8.40% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSX.PRB shares, versus DSX:

Below is a dividend history chart for DSX.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5547 on Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares :

In Thursday trading, Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: DSX.PRB) is currently up about 20.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DSX) are up about 2.5%.

