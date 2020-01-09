Markets
DSX.PRB

Ex-Div Reminder for Diana Shipping Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 1/13/20, Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: DSX.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5547, payable on 1/15/20. As a percentage of DSX.PRB's recent share price of $25.87, this dividend works out to approximately 2.14%, so look for shares of DSX.PRB to trade 2.14% lower — all else being equal — when DSX.PRB shares open for trading on 1/13/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.63%, which compares to an average yield of 5.82% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSX.PRB shares, versus DSX:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DSX.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5547 on Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares :

DSX.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: DSX.PRB) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DSX) are off about 1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DSX.PRB DSX

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular