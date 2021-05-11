Ex-Div Reminder for Devon Energy (DVN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/21, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 6/30/21. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $25.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DVN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.73 per share, with $27.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.25.

In Tuesday trading, Devon Energy Corp. shares are currently down about 3.3% on the day.

