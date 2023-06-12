Ex-Div Reminder for Devon Energy (DVN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 6/30/23. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $49.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DVN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DVN's low point in its 52 week range is $44.03 per share, with $78.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.96.
In Monday trading, Devon Energy Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
