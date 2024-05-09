Ex-Div Reminder for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/13/24, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 6/4/24. As a percentage of DAL's recent stock price of $52.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAL's low point in its 52 week range is $30.60 per share, with $53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.19.

In Thursday trading, Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.