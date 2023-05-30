News & Insights

Markets
DCP.PRB

Ex-Div Reminder for DCP Midstream Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units

May 30, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 5/31/23, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4922, payable on 6/15/23. As a percentage of DCP.PRB's recent share price of $25.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of DCP.PRB to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when DCP.PRB shares open for trading on 5/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.75%, which compares to an average yield of 9.01% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP.PRB shares, versus DCP:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DCP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4922 on DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

DCP.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCP) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 NTLS Insider Buying
 Funds Holding SAIA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCP.PRB
DCP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.