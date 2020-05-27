Ex-Div Reminder for DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units

On 5/29/20, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4922, payable on 6/15/20. As a percentage of DCP.PRB's recent share price of $20.00, this dividend works out to approximately 2.46%, so look for shares of DCP.PRB to trade 2.46% lower — all else being equal — when DCP.PRB shares open for trading on 5/29/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.33%, which compares to an average yield of 10.32% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP.PRB shares, versus DCP:

Below is a dividend history chart for DCP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4922 on DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Wednesday trading, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) is currently up about 4.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCP) are up about 2.3%.

