Ex-Div Reminder for DCP Midstream

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/22, DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.39, payable on 5/13/22. As a percentage of DCP's recent stock price of $34.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of DCP Midstream LP to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when DCP shares open for trading on 4/28/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DCP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.36 per share, with $39.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.77.

In Tuesday trading, DCP Midstream LP shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

