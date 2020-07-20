Ex-Div Reminder for CVS Health

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/22/20, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 8/3/20. As a percentage of CVS's recent stock price of $65.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of CVS Health Corporation to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when CVS shares open for trading on 7/22/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.08% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVS's low point in its 52 week range is $52.04 per share, with $77.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.90.

In Monday trading, CVS Health Corporation shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.