Ex-Div Reminder for CVB Financial (CVBF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/19, CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 10/17/19. As a percentage of CVBF's recent stock price of $21.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of CVB Financial Corp to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when CVBF shares open for trading on 10/1/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVBF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVBF's low point in its 52 week range is $19.21 per share, with $23.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.13.

In Friday trading, CVB Financial Corp shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

