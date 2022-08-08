Ex-Div Reminder for Crown Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/22, Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 8/25/22. As a percentage of CCK's recent stock price of $91.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CCK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCK's low point in its 52 week range is $85.85 per share, with $130.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.66.

In Monday trading, Crown Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

