Ex-Div Reminder for Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A

On 1/14/20, Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: CCI.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $17.1875, payable on 2/3/20. As a percentage of CCI.PRA's recent share price of $1274.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of CCI.PRA to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when CCI.PRA shares open for trading on 1/14/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.44%, which compares to an average yield of 6.15% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCI.PRA shares, versus CCI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CCI.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $17.1875 on Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Friday trading, Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: CCI.PRA) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CCI) are up about 1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.