Ex-Div Reminder for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/22, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 11/30/22. As a percentage of CTRA's recent stock price of $28.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Coterra Energy Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when CTRA shares open for trading on 11/15/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CTRA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTRA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.39 per share, with $36.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.00.

In Friday trading, Coterra Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

