Ex-Div Reminder for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/22, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 11/30/22. As a percentage of CTRA's recent stock price of $28.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Coterra Energy Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when CTRA shares open for trading on 11/15/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CTRA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CTRA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.39 per share, with $36.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.00.
In Friday trading, Coterra Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.
Also see: CCNE Next Dividend Date
GLP Stock Predictions
CART market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.