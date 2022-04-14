Ex-Div Reminder for Costamare (CMRE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/18/22, Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.115, payable on 5/5/22. As a percentage of CMRE's recent stock price of $15.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Costamare Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when CMRE shares open for trading on 4/18/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.18 per share, with $18.0122 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.70.

In Thursday trading, Costamare Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

