Ex-Div Reminder for Cosan (CZZ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/24/20, Cosan Ltd (Symbol: CZZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $1.0234, payable on 1/8/21. As a percentage of CZZ's recent stock price of $19.05, this dividend works out to approximately 5.37%, so look for shares of Cosan Ltd to trade 5.37% lower — all else being equal — when CZZ shares open for trading on 12/24/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CZZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.56 per share, with $23.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.05.

In Wednesday trading, Cosan Ltd shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

