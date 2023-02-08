Ex-Div Reminder for Core Laboratories (CLB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/23, Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 3/6/23. As a percentage of CLB's recent stock price of $26.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CLB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLB's low point in its 52 week range is $13.19 per share, with $35.8287 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.73.

In Wednesday trading, Core Laboratories N.V. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

