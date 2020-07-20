Ex-Div Reminder for Cooper Companies (COO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/22/20, Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.03, payable on 8/7/20. As a percentage of COO's recent stock price of $291.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from COO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of COO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COO's low point in its 52 week range is $236.675 per share, with $365.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $291.54.

In Monday trading, Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

