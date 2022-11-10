Ex-Div Reminder for ConocoPhillips (COP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.51, payable on 12/1/22. As a percentage of COP's recent stock price of $127.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from COP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of COP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, COP's low point in its 52 week range is $66.06 per share, with $138.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.57.
In Thursday trading, ConocoPhillips shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.
