Ex-Div Reminder for Concho Resources (CXO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/20, Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 3/27/20. As a percentage of CXO's recent stock price of $74.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CXO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.08% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXO's low point in its 52 week range is $61.37 per share, with $124.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.99.

In Tuesday trading, Concho Resources Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

