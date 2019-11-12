Markets
Ex-Div Reminder for Commerce Bancshares Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

On 11/14/19, Commerce Bancshares Inc's 6.00% Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CBSHP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/2/19. As a percentage of CBSHP's recent share price of $26.17, this dividend works out to approximately 1.43%, so look for shares of CBSHP to trade 1.43% lower — all else being equal — when CBSHP shares open for trading on 11/14/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.70%, which compares to an average yield of 5.32% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBSHP shares, versus CBSH:

Below is a dividend history chart for CBSHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Commerce Bancshares Inc's 6.00% Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Commerce Bancshares Inc's 6.00% Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CBSHP) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CBSH) are up about 0.2%.

