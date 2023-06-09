Ex-Div Reminder for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/23, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: UTF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.155, payable on 6/30/23. As a percentage of UTF's recent stock price of $22.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when UTF shares open for trading on 6/13/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UTF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UTF's low point in its 52 week range is $20.90 per share, with $28.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.21.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.
