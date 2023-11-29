Ex-Div Reminder for CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 12/1/23, CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMS.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.125, payable on 1/1/24. As a percentage of CMS.PRB's recent share price of $84.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of CMS.PRB to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when CMS.PRB shares open for trading on 12/1/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.35%, which compares to an average yield of 6.81% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS.PRB shares, versus CMS:
Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMS.PRB) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are down about 0.4%.
