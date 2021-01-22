Ex-Div Reminder for Clorox Co (CLX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/21, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.11, payable on 2/12/21. As a percentage of CLX's recent stock price of $198.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Clorox Co to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when CLX shares open for trading on 1/26/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CLX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLX's low point in its 52 week range is $154.87 per share, with $239.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.50.

In Friday trading, Clorox Co shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

